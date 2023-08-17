Juri Vips, ex-Red Bull test driver who was sacked for a racist slur, tipped for racing comeback
Juri Vips, who was sacked by Red Bull for using a racist slur, could be set for a return to racing.
He has been tipped for an INDYCAR drive, a year after his F1 dreams were curtailed when Red Bull terminated his contract for making a racist comment.
Vips had been Red Bull’s test and reserve driver.
Journalist Marshall Pruett told The Week In IndyCar podcast that an opening will arise in the Hy-Vee Honda if Jack Harvey is moved aside.
“[I] have also heard Toby Sowery’s name,” Preuett said about replacements.
“He has tested with the team. Young British kid, lot of talent but hasn’t had a lot of opportunity of late, just lacking in the funding, but tested for the team. I think impressed them.
“Have heard he’ll be in the car for one of the two road races to close the year and Juri Vips, who has tested for them a couple of times, might be in for the other one.”
Estonian driver Vips has kept a low profile since his exit from Red Bull last year.
He was live streaming himself playing video games when he used racist language.
Vips was driving in Formula 2 at the time but lost his role.