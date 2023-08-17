He has been tipped for an INDYCAR drive, a year after his F1 dreams were curtailed when Red Bull terminated his contract for making a racist comment.

Vips had been Red Bull’s test and reserve driver.

Why Do F1 Teams Shutdown Over Summer? Video of Why Do F1 Teams Shutdown Over Summer?

Journalist Marshall Pruett told The Week In IndyCar podcast that an opening will arise in the Hy-Vee Honda if Jack Harvey is moved aside.

“[I] have also heard Toby Sowery’s name,” Preuett said about replacements.

“He has tested with the team. Young British kid, lot of talent but hasn’t had a lot of opportunity of late, just lacking in the funding, but tested for the team. I think impressed them.

“Have heard he’ll be in the car for one of the two road races to close the year and Juri Vips, who has tested for them a couple of times, might be in for the other one.”

Estonian driver Vips has kept a low profile since his exit from Red Bull last year.

He was live streaming himself playing video games when he used racist language.

Vips was driving in Formula 2 at the time but lost his role.