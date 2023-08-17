£8.5m supercar, once owned by Lewis Hamilton, involved in another crash

The Pangani Zonda 760 LH was custom-made for the Mercedes F1 driver.

He sold it a year ago at a £7m profit but it has now been pictured in a crash.

The Pagani Zonda 760 LH, which was previously owned by Lewis Hamilton, was crashed yesterday in Wales.



The car was sold two years ago for 10 million Euros.



Thankfully, the owner is unharmed.



It had a smashed windscreen after an incident in the Penmaenbach Tunnel on the A55 in north Wales.

Ethan Gale, a supercar photographer, posted to social media: “Very sad day in the motoring world this evening. A car I never thought I would see.

“Ever since seeing this on YouTube driving around Monaco back in the day, it's always been a dream car to tick off the list.

“Late this afternoon this Pagani Zonda 760 LH previously owned by Lewis Hamilton had crashed in the Penmaenbach tunnel, Conwy, North Wales.

“Hopefully the car gets a full restoration and is back on the road in the future.

What exactly happened is to be a mystery,' he said. 'But rumours go; it accelerated in the tunnel and lost control to the rear hit the wall and spun it.

“But the main thing is that the owner is okay. Cars can be repaired, people's lives can't.”

But in 2015 this supercar was involved in another high-profile incident.

Then-owner Hamilton crashed it into parked vehicles while driving in Monaco.

It was a result of heavy partying and not much rest for a week and a half.

“I am a bit run down,” he explained at the time. “I have been non-stop and trying to fit training in at the same time and not getting a lot of sleep.

“The last two days I have slept pretty much all day. I couldn’t believe how much I slept. I slept on the flight here. I usually sleep four or five hours but when you are training you need more than that.”