There are 13 years between Verstappen and Hamilton, with the pair widely regarded as the two best F1 drivers on the grid.

With Verstappen enjoying a period of domination of his own with Red Bull, many have questioned what would happen if the Dutchman went up against Hamilton in equal machinery.

This has been a hot topic, particularly given Hamilton is out of contract at the end of F1 2023, thus he has been linked with a move away from Mercedes.

In the latest episode of the Formula For Success podcast, Jordan and ex-F1 driver David Coulthard discussed the topic.

Coulthard posed the question: “What do you think right now that Lewis is too old to go head-to-head with Max?”

Jordan replied: “Yes. I think he will still win grands prix but he will need certain things to fall in place with him. Max is at the sweet spot for age, experience, belief, knowledge, the people he’s been around with the team and I think in the same car, right at this moment as we speak with the same ages it has to be Max.”

In response, Coulthard said: “I still reckon Lewis has got it. If they were in the same team there would be some contact. It would be Prost-Senna.”

When pressed by Jordan for an answer, Coulthard concluded: “Look, I’ve got to say that Max has got to have the edge. Lewis would appear to be a busy boy off the track with all of his passions.

“And as we know, Max when he is off track is very much focused on his simulator, e-gaming team and he’s all totally immersed with anything to do with driving.”