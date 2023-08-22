Mika Hakkinen tips daughter to pursue F1 dream: “Very talented, a lot of power"

The F1 legend won the 1998 and 1998 championships with McLaren but has floated the fantasy that another Hakkinen might one day line up on the grid.

“Hugo drove for six years,” Hakkinen told Sport1 about his son.

“But somehow he found it too stressful. School, driving – for him they no longer fit together.

“If he started again today, maybe I would do a few things differently.

“But now my 12-year-old daughter Ella drives, as does my 9-year-old son Daniel.

“She's very talented, really special, has a lot of power…”

Hakkinen was asked if he can see Ella eventually breaking down barriers to race in Formula 1.

“I have to be very careful what I say now so that I don't build up pressure,” he answered.

“But racing today is looking for women, wants women.

“And she really loves racing. So I support her as best I can.

“Making it into Formula 1 one day is of course a very tough road.

“If she wants to come here, she has to do everything, work very hard. Then she can do it.

“Of course I have experience of how to prepare for everything, up to how to win world championships. So I could help her to a certain extent.

“But of course you have to see how it develops…”

Hakkinen has already seen his old rival Michael Schumacher’s son make it onto the F1 grid.

Mick Schumacher lost his Haas seat last year and is acting as Mercedes’ third driver while he plots a full-time comeback.

“It's generally very difficult for young drivers these days,” Hakkinen said.

“Before, in my time, there were a lot more tests, the drivers had time to develop, technically, in cooperation with the team.

“Today there are practically no more tests, you just sit in the simulator and are judged on it.

“It's very difficult for the young drivers to show that they are developing, getting really good.

“You really have to bring all the different aspects together first.

“When I came to McLaren, the team gave me time to develop.

“Today you have to be successful the first time. If not, you're out...

“That's why I think it's so important for the future who you work with.”

Any advice for Mick?

“Brake later, accelerate earlier!”