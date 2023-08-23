Hamilton’s contract extension with Mercedes has still not been finalised despite both parties insisting they want to extend.

Ferrari expressed interest in signing Hamilton, with a number of reports suggesting that they made a $40 million offer.

Additionally, Ferrari chairman John Elkann reportedly spoke to Hamilton to get him to sign, but his advances were rejected.

Hamilton wants to remain with Mercedes for another three to four years while being one of the highest paid drivers on the grid.

Speaking ahead of the Dutch Grand Prix to select media, including Crash.net, Vasseur was asked if Ferrari were still interested in signing Hamilton.

He replied: “It’s the same situation with Lewis that it was the last 10 years.

“They are in discussions and I don’t know what the issue is if there’s an issue or not.

“I am not focused at all on this, I am focused on the development of the team and the discussion is between Lewis and Toto, and not myself.”

Both of Ferrari’s drivers are out of contract at the end of 2024.

Charles Leclerc is expected to sign a long term deal with the team, however, Carlos Sainz’s future is more unclear.

Sainz wants his future to be sorted during the off-season ahead of 2024 - he has been linked with a move away to Audi.