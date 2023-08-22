Mercedes currently sit second ahead of Aston Martin and Ferrari in the F1 2023 championship standings.

This is mainly due to the consistency of Lewis Hamilton and George Russell, whereas Ferrari have been more inconsistent, and Aston Martin only have one driver capable of bagging big results.

Mercedes have slowly found more speed throughout the season, mainly down to their significant Monaco upgrade and change in car concept, however, the deficit to Red Bull is still substantial.

Speaking ahead of this weekend’s Dutch Grand Prix, Wolff gave his thoughts on Mercedes “challenges” in the final 10 races.

“It's good to get back to work,” he said. “The summer break is important for everyone to take some well-deserved time off, but we're racers and we love the thrill of competition.

“We return recharged and ready for the second half of the season. There is plenty to fight for and we won't be letting up. We will push hard in the battle for second in the constructors' championship. We will also be driving development forward for 2024. Those are challenges we are excited for, starting this weekend.

“Zandvoort is a fantastic place to resume the season. It's a challenging track with an old-school feel; banked corners and high-speed sections undulating through the dunes.

“There's always an incredible atmosphere with the passionate Dutch fans and it's always a fantastic celebration of our sport. I'm sure this year will be no different and I'm excited to get there.”