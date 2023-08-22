Verstappen set to match Vettel’s record

Max Verstappen could equal Sebastian Vettel’s record for nine straight victories at his home race this weekend.

Verstappen and Red Bull have been in scintillating form in F1 2023, and there’s no reason to suggest why it would stop at Zandvoort.

Who Will Be Red Bull's Next F1 Driver? Video of Who Will Be Red Bull&#039;s Next F1 Driver?

Red Bull are invincible in 2023, winning all 12 races so far this season.

More importantly, they’ve rarely been challenged on raw pace - perhaps only Monaco with Fernando Alonso was where they were under the most threat.

Verstappen has won the last two Dutch Grands Prix, overtaking Lewis Hamilton following the Safety Car in 2022.

Reliability aside, it’s hard not to see anything but a Verstappen victory.

Vettel’s record of nine wins in a row was arguably more impressive given Red Bull’s advantage over the rest of the field was less, particularly earlier in the season.

However, it’s probable Verstappen will break it - and extend the record beyond nine.

Who will be Red Bull’s nearest challenger?

More interesting is the battle for ‘best of the rest’ behind Red Bull.

The fight to be the second-fastest team has chopped and changed between Aston Martin, Mercedes, Ferrari, and more recently, McLaren.

The battle tends to come down to the track characteristics, with Zandvoort being a high downforce circuit.

The nature of corners aren’t too far away from Hungary, with low to medium speed corners.

McLaren will be fancying their chances after messing up their aero levels at Spa, while Mercedes were strong at Zandvoort last year - and took pole in Hungary last month.

Ferrari are too inconsistent to know, while Aston Martin have slumped to being fifth-fastest lately.

Hamilton’s new F1 deal

Hamilton’s contract extension with Mercedes has still not been announced.

All signs are pointing towards Hamilton signing a new deal with Mercedes - but what is the hold up?

Hamilton is sure he has what it takes to remain in F1 for four to five years as he looks to win a record-breaking eighth world title.

Mercedes will be keen to retain Hamilton, particularly as he’s held a clear edge over George Russell, but no doubt there will be some disagreement over money, contract length or even marketing commitments.

Hamilton signing a new deal is a formality, however, the longer it goes on, the more questions will be asked.

Who knows, perhaps they’re just waiting until this weekend to usurp Verstappen at his home race?

Unpredictable weather?

As has been a common theme in 2023, rain is forecast for this weekend.

At the time of writing, there’s a 40 per cent chance of rain for FP1, while FP2 should be dry.

Qualifying should be dry as it stands with the risk of rain reducing to under 15 per cent.

Similarly for the race, at 3pm local time, it’s around 10 per cent.