Kimi Raikkonen admits to secretly riding motorbikes without telling F1 bosses

Well, he claims it happened.

Raikkonen has opened up on secretly competing in motocross events during his F1 career without telling his bosses.

“I don’t know what any of my teams thought about it as I never mentioned it to them,” he said.

“Sometimes I went riding in small club races but it was just for fun and I have a small track at home here with the kids.

“I did not race at a high level and I felt it was part of my fitness programme.”

Whether any of his former bosses at Sauber, McLaren, Ferrari, Lotus or Alfa Romeo would agree? We’ll never know.

The Iceman, who is still the most recent Ferrari driver to win the world championship after his 2007 triumph, has a passion for two wheels.

He is today the team principal of Kawasaki Racing Team in the FIM Motocross World Championship.

“The direction is very good. We always wanted to come back to Kawasaki; now is the second year together and we have a great relationship with the Japanese people and the whole Kawasaki group. Kawasaki is pushing a lot and it's great to be part of the team and the group, helping them to develop the bike."