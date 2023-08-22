Perez has endured a difficult time alongside Verstappen since joining Red Bull in 2021.

The Mexican has won just five races to Verstappen’s 35, with the Dutchman set to win a third straight consecutive title.

Who Will Be Red Bull's Next F1 Driver? Video of Who Will Be Red Bull&#039;s Next F1 Driver?

It did look like Perez could pose a strong threat in F1 2023, winning two of the opening four races.

However, after Miami, Perez suffered a complete loss of form, failing to reach Q3 on five consecutive occasions.

Perez ended the first part of the season respectively with a distant P2 - his first since May.

“It's very difficult of course to have Max as a teammate,” he told Viaplay.

“I don't think we should take anything away from the talent that he is and how hard he works, how he delivers and how focussed he is.

"He is just a great driver, but it's great to have him as a teammate.

“Because he pushes you to the maximum and it creates a lot of pressure and stress. It's not easy to cope with that, a guy that is always delivering the 100% out of the car.

“That is something unique to have and something I learned a lot from myself. Yeah, I've had a great time.”

Perez was then asked if Verstappen is the most difficult teammate on the grid, he replied: “Yeah, I think so. If you are not strong enough mentally, it would be difficult for anyone to cope with that.”