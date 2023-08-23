Brown, Norris and Oscar Piastri were all appearing on ‘The Chris Evans Breakfast Show’ ahead of the Dutch Grand Prix.

During a Q&A segment, the trio were asked what they were best at outside of F1.

After winning the latest round of the Q&A, Brown joked: “I am dominating. This is like Alonso on Stroll!”.

Norris and Piastri were completely surprised by Brown’s quip.

Before Brown’s dig at Stroll, the McLaren boss revealed baseball was his main talent outside of running an F1 team

“It's a good version of cricket! Probably hitting the homerun as a lefty. So, I was a switch hitter. Los Angeles, Sherman Oaks Little League," he said.

Norris answered golf: “I'm not that good. I'm okay, I can have a good game. But I'm getting better.”