“It would be strange” Ferrari’s reaction to Massa pursuing legal action

Last week, Felipe Massa’s lawyers announced that they were pursuing legal action over the 2008 world championship.

Their argument stems from ‘Crashgate’ at the Singapore Grand Prix when Nelson Piquet Jr. crashed on purpose to assist teammate Fernando Alonso to the win by bringing out the Safety Car.

In 2009, after Renault sacked Piquet Jr, the FIA were soon made aware of what happened, resulting in the removal of team boss Flavio Briatore and other key personnel.

Earlier this year, F1 supremo Bernie Ecclestone revealed that he and ex-FIA president Max Mosley knew what happened in 2008 but didn’t take action.

Thus, this is the basis of Massa’s argument, however, Ecclestone - as reported by Reuters - denies making the aforementioned interview where he admitted he and Mosley were aware.

Speaking to the media, including Crash.net, ahead of the Dutch Grand Prix, Vasseur was asked about Massa’s legal pursuit - he drove for Ferrari between 2006 and 2013.

“As you can imagine I don’t want to make any comment on this matter,” he said. “I have a good relationship with all the stakeholders and it’s quite tricky.

“For sure, the circumstances were completely exceptional but more generally and not about Felipe, I think we’re also trying to [push] the FIA to know the result of the event at the chequered flag. I don’t want to make any comments. For sure it would be strange.

"I am not a big fan of changing the result 15 minutes after the flag [let alone 15 years]."