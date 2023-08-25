Ricciardo taken to hospital amid concern over hand after practice shunt

The AlphaTauri driver had a hard hit with the barriers at the top of the banked Turn 3 - moments after fellow countryman Oscar Piastri had lost control of his McLaren.

Ricciardo reported that he could not see Piastri’s car before his accident and also suggested over team radio that he had hurt his left hand.

An AlphaTauri spokesperson confirmed to Crash.net that Ricciardo has gone to a local hospital for further evaluation following an initial visit to the circuit medical center.

If Ricciardo was unable to take part in the rest of the weekend, AlphaTauri have reserve and F2 driver Liam Lawson on site at Zandvoort.

Nyck de Vries, who was replaced by Ricciardo 10 races into the season, could theoretically also be available, as he is still under contract to Red Bull.