Russell stayed out on soft tyres when the rain fell in the early stages at Zandvoort, allowing him to lead the race ahead of Lando Norris.

Sergio Perez and Max Verstappen had pitted for intermediate tyres shortly before.

Russell’s teammate Lewis Hamilton, who also did not pit, said via his team radio: "We should've come in man, it is very wet.”

The reply was: "We're going to stay out. We're going to have to brave this.”

Russell eventually pitted after 11 laps, losing the lead and re-emerging in 18th.

And he wasn’t happy.

"I was forecast a potential podium,” he raged to his race engineer.

“How did we mess this up?”