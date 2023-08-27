Daniel Ricciardo error identified by F1 world champion

Ricciardo made a shock comeback to the F1 grid at the Hungarian Grand Prix as a mid-season replacement for the underperforming Nyck de Vries at AlphaTauri.

The Australian joined Red Bull in a reserve capacity for 2023 after losing his McLaren drive, but has made it clear that he is targeting a full-time return to the Red Bull senior team.

But 1996 F1 world champion Hill reckons Ricciardo should keep all of his options open.

“He’s got a chance and you’ve got to be in it to win it, he’s got a chance to show what he can do,” Hill told Sky F1.

“I would not personally have said ‘I’m just thinking Red Bull’, I would say “I’m here to compete, and I want every opportunity that can come my way.

“It’s fine, you can show that loyalty, you can say that ‘I’m extremely grateful to Red Bull for giving me another chance and I’m going to show them what I’m worth.

"You don’t have to say ‘I’m going to stay here for the rest of my life’.”

Ricciardo has been ruled out of this weekend’s Dutch Grand Prix after suffering a broken bone in his hand during a crash in Friday practice at Zandvoort. He has been replaced by Red Bull reserve Liam Lawson.

Red Bull team principal Christian Horner revealed that Ricciardo could undergo surgery on his broken hand as early as Sunday and is likely to target the Singapore Grand Prix for his return.