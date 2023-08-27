Daniel Ricciardo sends post-surgery update from hospital bed

"Hey everyone," he posted to social media.

"Had surgery this morning, got my first bit of metal work so that’s pretty cool.

"Big thanks to everyone who reached out and kept my spirits up. This ain’t a setback, just all part of the comeback."

Ricciardo had surgery on a "clean break" to his hand, as Red Bull team principal Christian Horner described it.

The injury was sustained when the AlphaTauri driver during Friday practice.

It means he has completed just two grands prix since his mid-season comeback and, after missing the race in Zandvoort, he will inevitably miss next week's race at Monza.

Horner named the Singapore Grand Prix on September 15 as a possible return date and added: "it’s all about the recuperation and how long that takes.

"Any normal human being would probably be 10 to 12 weeks but we know these guys aren’t normal.

“It will all be about the recovery process, how long will that take? Is it going to be three weeks? A month? Is it six weeks? Nobody really knows.”