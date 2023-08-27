The two-time world champion returned to the podium for the first time in five races with a brilliant drive to second place in tricky conditions at a rain-affected, red-flagged Dutch Grand Prix.

Alonso said he considered a lunge on Verstappen’s Red Bull following a rolling restart before ultimately settling for runner-up spot.

"I did think about trying the move on the last restart but then I thought maybe I cannot exit the circuit, so I stayed calm in second,” the Spaniard said.

"The energy in Zandvoort is very unique. When this race came [on the calendar] I thought I would never experience a Zandvoort podium because I was not in a position to think about that.

“And today is going to be very special to share the podium with Max and Pierre [Gasly, third].”

A stunning start saw Alonso rise from fifth on the grid to third before the red flag was flown when Zhou Guanyu aquaplaned into the barriers during a heavy downpour.

Alonso was then promoted into second when Sergio Perez spun his Red Bull into the Turn 1 gravel, having also been caught out in the conditions.

"It was a very, very intense race with the beginning in wet conditions," he added.

"We were very fast and we stopped maybe one lap too late but the same as the leaders.

"The car was flying today, very competitive, very easy to drive. In these conditions, you need a car that you can trust.

"And I did trust the car a lot today, so I enjoyed it."

Following the race, Alonso confidently told his team over the radio: “We will win a race soon, we are getting closer."