Despite taking an early lead - after Max Verstappen had stopped for intermediates - Russell dropped to the back of the grid as he was one of the last drivers to pit as the track conditions worsened.

Russell couldn’t hide his frustration with Mercedes’ late call, saying over team radio: “I was forecast for a podium? F**k, how did we mess this up?”

Who Will Be Red Bull's Next F1 Driver? Video of Who Will Be Red Bull&#039;s Next F1 Driver?

Speaking after the race, Russell revealed that Mercedes thought the rain would only last a couple of minutes.

“We were expecting the rain to stay for one or two minutes, but it ended up staying for close to 10 minutes. It was ready for intermediate tyres but I thought I could brave it out for a lap or two more, if it was only going to be one or two minutes more of rain. It obviously wasn’t,” he said.

“I think we’d rather have a fast car and a bad day, then the opposite. But, a missed opportunity.”

Russell was battling Lando Norris for seventh but picked up an unfortunate puncture, dropping him to 17th at the chequered flag.

“It was when we were side by side, into the chicane, after a lap,” he added. “It was obviously for a few points. Bit of a shame.

“We had such a fast car today. All the decisions, and the weather, went against us. We need to look into what we could’ve done better. We clearly missed a big opportunity today.

“For about a quarter of a lap, I thought I was on for a great result, at the start when I got into the lead. With the information I had, I thought the others made the wrong decision by pitting. So that was fun while it lasted.

“We got it wrong today but there are positives.”