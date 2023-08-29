The Schumacher record Alonso beat at the Dutch Grand Prix

Alonso and Aston Martin returned to form at Zandvoort as they scored their seventh podium of F1 2023.

The Spaniard’s P2 broke Schumacher’s record of 7399 days for the longest interval between first and last podium finishes in F1.

There’s 20 years, 5 months & 4 days between Alonso’s first podium (2003 Malaysian GP) and his final one (2023 Dutch GP).

Schumacher’s record was 20 years, 3 months & 2 days between Mexico 1992 and Valencia 2012.

Looking ahead to the rest of the season, Alonso believes it’s too early to say whether Aston Martin are truly back on form.

“I think too early to say,” he said. “I think the car is better than the previous events, that’s for sure.

“The car felt easier to drive, we were more competitive, we’ve been in the top five in every session this weekend - it was not only the race where we were fast, I think we felt competitive since Friday.

“But Monza next week is a completely different layout, minimum downforce there and drag, and let’s see if we can still be competitive.”