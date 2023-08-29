Mercedes started F1 2023 on the backfoot, leaving the season-opening Bahrain Grand Prix as the fourth-fastest team.

Consequently, Hamilton vented his frustration, claiming Mercedes didn’t listen to his feedback with regards to their car development.

After the Bahrain GP, he said: “Last year, there were things I told them. I said the issues that are with the car.

“I've driven so many cars in my life. I know what a car needs. I know what a car doesn't need. I think it's really about accountability.”

Ahead of the summer break, Hamilton was asked whether his relationship with Mercedes deteriorated as a result.

He told M4 Sport: “I think in the heated and intense sport that we’re living in, of course there’s frustrations on both sides all of the time and what’s important is you just continue to be open and communicate about those.

“I think you’re constantly growing through those conversations. I think the most important thing is to be aligned on where you’re going.

“There’s no doubt that everyone in this team wants to win. We’ve been caught off guard about the cost cap and just the direction of the new regulations, and you just can’t copy and paste and do something different.

“It has to evolve and manoeuvre into a different direction. It just takes time. Has it been quick enough? Maybe not but the good thing is we’ve now sat down, we’ve now said OK we’re more open minded, this is maybe the direction we need to go so let’s explore it and let’s get on top of it for next year.”