Mercedes are on for their first winless campaign since 2011 after they failed to find the necessary gains over the winter to close the cap to Red Bull.

Despite failing to challenge Red Bull, Mercedes have cemented their place as the second-best team, moving well clear of Aston Martin and Ferrari in the constructors’ championship.

Mercedes have shifted their car concept ahead of 2023, with a significant upgrade which was introduced in Monaco.

Even though Mercedes have been struggling - relatively to their pre-2022 form - Wolff explained how Hamilton has played an integral role off-track.

“He’s been great,” Wolff said in an interview with Boardroom. “He’s been super supportive when the team needed it, and that dynamic goes in both directions.

“When he’s not great mentally about how the car is going, we try to support him, and when you can see when the engineers didn’t know what to do next on the track on race weekend, it’s he who cheered everybody up and brought the right attitude as a driver.”

Hamilton is still yet to sign a new F1 deal with Mercedes.

However, all signs are pointing towards an extension, particularly as Hamilton’s own form in 2023 has been spectacular.

“We’re both very ambitious and we trust in both our ambition and determination,” Wolff added.

“Whether it was a great run or more difficult like now, it’s a partnership that goes beyond the racing side because we are in the same boat. He always says we win and we lose together.”