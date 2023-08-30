F1 drivers get several weeks off in August as part of the summer shutdown, allowing them to go on holiday or relax in the middle of a busy season.

Hamilton was no different, spending a lot of time in America with some of his family.

It seems the seven-time world champion may have got carried away, admitting he “ate so much food” and was three to four kilograms heavier than usual afterwards.

“I did the first week in LA with my niece and nephew," he told fans at the Dutch Grand Prix.

“It was really sunny and beautiful - I was mostly working when I was over there. I did some hiking in the mountains and then I had a real unplugged rest in the sun so I got a really good tan.

“Otherwise, just competing with my niece and nephew everyday - running and jumping in the ocean. My niece, she just wants to do cannonball all of the time.

“I ate so much food. My weight has to be around 73, 74 kilos and I was almost 77 kilos on Saturday, I was like ‘Oh God!, so I had to go on an extreme diet these past days.”