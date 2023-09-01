Verstappen is on course to claim a third consecutive F1 drivers’ championship in 2023, winning the last nine races in a row.

While Verstappen has dominated, teammate Sergio Perez’s form has been patchy, leading to many questioning his future.

Norris has been tipped by many as a future Red Bull driver, even being named by their advisor, Helmut Marko.

Speaking on Thursday in the FIA press conference, Norris revealed he’d be happy to race alongside Verstappen.

“I can happily say that Max is probably one of the best drivers ever in the history of F1,” Norris said.

“It would be great to work alongside someone like that, it’s definitely something I would be open to in the future and see where I can really stand against him.

“I’d be open for it, I’ve invited him to McLaren the other day. So if he wants to come and sign he’s very welcome.”

“I never raced against him until I was into F1 but in karting I already knew him reasonably well, 2012 or 2013 was the first time I got to meet him and get to know him so I’ve been able to witness what he’s doing.

“And I think it’s not just that he’s in a good car, I think no matter what car he’s in, he’d be able to perform at a similar level.”