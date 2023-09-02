The Sky F1 presenter and ex-driver was asking about Lewis Hamilton’s new Mercedes contract, which was announced this week and runs until the end of 2025.

His salary has been reported at £50m per year, giving him parity with Max Verstappen as F1’s biggest earner.

Brundle asked: “Does Lewis earn as much as Max?”

Wolff smiled and replied: “I don’t know what Max earns.”

Hamilton received a pay-rise of £10m per year, according to the Daily Mail.

His deal will take him until the age of 40 - he’s already the second-oldest on the current grid.

Wolff said about Hamilton: “I think, first of all, his role with the team will go on for a longer period, even when he decides not to drive.

“I can’t see him driving for another team.

“He is going to always be this iconic racing driver and personality.

“I very much hope that our careers and journey continues beyond racing.

“You see athletes pushing boundaries. We have scientific understanding of how to live our lives.

“Tom Brady is a good example. He is, for me, one of the greatest athletes in terms of being on the pitch, he was 44 or 45 and still throwing the ball.

“Fernando, you see that his anger still drives him. He’s super fast.

“With Lewis, we can go a long way.”