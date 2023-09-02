The Spaniard, who ended Friday practice with the quickest time, produced a lap that was just 0.086s faster than Verstappen’s effort in his Red Bull.

The Best F1 Reserve Drivers Video of The Best F1 Reserve Drivers

Lewis Hamilton was third-fastest in his Mercedes, over half a second off the pace.

Charles Leclerc finished fourth in the other Ferrari but was well down on teammate Sainz, while Aston Martin’s Fernando Alonso completed the top five.

Mercedes’ George Russell was sixth, ahead of the Haas duo of Kevin Magnussen and Nico Hulkenberg.

Alex Albon once again impressed as he placed his Williams inside the top-10, while Sergio Perez was 10th for Red Bull.

Perez did not have the smoothest of sessions as he looked to bounce back from his FP2 crash, with Red Bull discovering a leak on his power unit that kept him garage-bound for the final part of the session.

Qualifying at the high-speed Monza circuit takes place at 3pm UK time.