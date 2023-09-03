Hamilton is showing glimpses of his best form in over a year, since his reign on top of F1 was ended by Max Verstappen.

Hamilton was then outperformed by teammate George Russell last year but, ahead of this weekend’s F1 Italian Grand Prix, he penned a new Mercedes deal to intrigue fans.

“It took Lewis over a year to get over Abu Dhabi 2021,” Martin Brundle said.

“And also, things just weren’t falling for him particularly well.

“I think George has been through a difficult time where it hasn’t paid off for him, as such.

“But you have to say at the moment - Lewis has the upper hand in that duo, in terms of the results and the speed that he’s showing. But they are so close, those two.”

Naomi Schiff agreed: “No driver likes to be beaten by their team-mate. But last year, I don’t think that was on the top of Lewis’ mind.

“They both came into that season psychologically in very different places. Lewis coming from Abu Dhabi 2021 and George just coming out of the Williams into the big team.

“Totally different emotions and coming into a difficult car. As well, to not be able to get that title back.

“It was difficult for Lewis last year, but he’s back.”

Mercedes have tied Hamilton and Russell down until the end of 2025 at least.

Brundle reacted: “The continuity that you have, and the understanding of your drivers and the way they work, what they like in the car and out of the car, it just makes an awful lot of sense for them to settle that down.

“And it is a great combo, those two drivers, no doubt about it.

“The whole team settles at that point as well. It’s nice and early and they know exactly where they’re heading next year.”