During Sky’s coverage of final practice at the Italian Grand Prix on Saturday, 2016 world champion Rosberg said: “Where’s he [Norris] going? Next year already, I hear there’s a switch coming.”

Norris has been linked with a potential Red Bull move for months and it is known that the team have held talks with the highly-rated British star in the past.

The rumours have intensified amid increased scrutiny surrounding Sergio Perez’s performances, though Red Bull have repeatedly insisted that the Mexican’s seat is safe for 2024.

Ahead of the Italian Grand Prix, Norris admitted that he would be open to teaming up with his close friend Max Verstappen at some point.

“It’s definitely something I would be open to in the future,” Norris said.

“I think I can happily say Max is probably one of the best drivers ever in the history of Formula 1. I never raced against him until I was in Formula 1, but I was always in the category below. In karting I already knew him reasonably well.

“Back in 2012-2013 was the first time I got to meet him and get to know him, so I’ve been able to witness what he’s doing, and I think it’s not just that he’s in a good car and he’s able to perform. I think no matter what car he’s in, he’ll be able to perform at a similar level.

“It’d be great to work alongside someone like that and, at the same time, see where I can really stand against him. I’d be open to it. I invited him to McLaren the other day. So, if he wants to come any time, he’s very welcome.”

The comments have only added further fuel to speculation that Norris, who is contracted to McLaren until the end of 2025, could one day make the switch to Red Bull.

However, McLaren boss Zak Brown moved to quash suggestions that Norris could be on the move any time soon.

Asked if McLaren would reject any offer to release Norris, Brown told Motorsport-Total.com: “Correct. Lando will be racing at McLaren through 2025. For sure."