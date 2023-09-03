Hamilton set tongues wagging at the F1 Italian Grand Prix by claiming the his former teammates over the years were a stronger bunch than anyone Verstappen has been alongside.

Rosberg is the only ex-teammate to win a F1 championship while in the same car as Hamilton.

“It’s strange that Lewis talks about that: ‘my team-mates were better’,” Rosberg said on Sky TV.

"Where did that come from? A bit strange.

"But I do think he has a point.

“He had three world champions as team-mates. That says a lot, doesn’t it? So I do think it’s correct.

“Nevertheless, it’s not really that relevant because we all know how amazingly awesome Max is driving.

“Max is going very strongly towards that same level as Hamilton, Michael Schumacher, Ayrton Senna. He’s gonna be one of those closely almost top-five greats.”

Rosberg, Jenson Button and Fernando Alonso were teammates with Hamilton and are also ex-F1 champions.

Hamilton originally said: “All my team-mates have been stronger than the team-mates that Max has had.

"These guys have all been very consistent, and Max has not raced against anyone like that.”

Verstappen hit back by claiming Hamilton was “jealous”.