Verstappen overcame a firm challenge from Ferrari’s Carlos Sainz to set an all-time record in F1 by claiming his 10th consecutive win at Monza.

It marked the Dutchman’s 12th victory from 14 races in the 2023 season amid his charge towards a third world title in a row.

But Wolff was not overly impressed by Verstappen’s historic achievement.

“Our situation was a little bit different because we had two guys fighting against each other within the team,” Wolff told Sky, in a subtle dig towards Red Bull’s ongoing domination.

“I don’t know whether he [Verstappen] cares about the record. It’s not something that would bother me, any of those numbers.

"It’s for Wikipedia - nobody reads that, anyway.”

It proved to be a difficult race for Mercedes, with George Russell taking a low-key fifth, one place ahead of teammate Lewis Hamilton.

“Lots of incidents. You have to be careful not to be too happy about fifth and sixth,” Wolff said of Mercedes’ race.

“I think we maximised the points, for what was there today.”

Both Russell and Hamilton picked up five-second time penalties for separate infringements, which ultimately had no impact on their result.

“I think both penalties you can justify,” Wolff admitted. “We will look at data for how we can prevent it in the future.”