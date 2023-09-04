Verstappen overtook Carlos Sainz to claim his 12th victory of F1 2023, to move closer to a third consecutive drivers’ title.

He’s been in imperious form since Miami, remaining unbeaten and setting a new F1 record in the process.

Red Bull are also on course to become the first team to go through an entire campaign invincible.

“Max, what he’s doing, he’s breaking records, he’s driving at an unbelievable level. I don’t think there’s anybody in the world right now that could beat Max Verstappen in this car, that’s for sure,” Horner said after Monza.

“You have to recognise and applaud what Max is doing at the moment. It’s very special to have achieved what he achieved. We shouldn’t detract from that in any way. In sport, very rarely things like this happen. I think it’s a golden moment for him and a golden moment for the team.

“I’m just proud of the whole team effort all year. What we are doing at the moment to go and win every race this year is something we definitely are enjoying because I don’t think these kind of seasons come around very often and that’s the same with winning 10 in a row.”

“Everything we’re doing at the moment, we’re making history and it’s not often you get the chance to do that.”

Verstappen is on course to take the title in Qatar which takes place after Singapore and Japan.