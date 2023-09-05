Perez’s revealing first admission that he could leave Red Bull 

The Mexican’s performances have come under intense scrutiny this year amid Max Verstappen’s utter domination of the 2023 season.

Verstappen has accumulated a remarkable 12 wins from 14 races, with Perez picking up the other two victories in Saudi Arabia and Azerbaijan.

The shock return of Daniel Ricciardo to Red Bull’s sister team AlphaTauri has only heightened the pressure on Perez, who is 145 points adrift of Verstappen in the championship.

Red Bull team principal Christian Horner has repeatedly insisted that Perez’s seat is safe for 2024, as per his contract, but that hasn’t stopped rumours from swirling - particularly following some mixed messaging from Helmut Marko.

Speaking to DAZN Espana, Perez revealed he will explore his options outside of Red Bull next year if he no longer feels like he can contribute to the team.

"Every year you learn new things and that's why I like this sport so much,” Perez said. “You are learning things all the time. I think the most important thing. Learn from your mistakes.

"With the season we have had, it is important to hold the next races in an environment where I feel I can contribute. And [if] that place for 2024 (likely means 2025) is not here, we will have to look for other alternatives.

"But right now, my main focus is to be here, to win more races, to keep winning championships with Red Bull. I have a contract until next year and at some point next year we will sit down and talk.”

Perez, who finished second behind Verstappen at last weekend’s Italian Grand Prix at Monza, said he feels the “bad times” are now behind him.

“I am looking forward to this second part of the season. Now the goal is to get back on the podium,” he added.

"I think the bad times are behind me and now I feel much more comfortable with the car. And I think we are going to have a good end to the year."