Max Verstappen claimed his 10th victory in a row at the Italian Grand Prix - a new F1 record.

After the race, Wolff was asked about Verstappen’s record-breaking victory, with his comments causing a stir.

“Our situation was maybe a little bit different because we had two drivers fighting against each other within the team,” Wolff told Sky Sports F1.

“I don’t know whether he cares about the record — it’s not something that would be important for me, any of those numbers. It’s for Wikipedia and nobody reads that anyway.”

Speaking on Sky’s F1 podcast, Rosberg refuted the notion that records are meaningless.

“We all care about records, of course,” Rosberg said. “And we think a lot about records. So even Max who always says ‘no, I don’t care about 10 races.’

“What does he do when he gets out of the car? He puts both of his hands up and points to the world that that’s 10 in a row.”

Rosberg expected Wolff to be more “gracious” when making reference to Red Bull’s success

“I think Toto got in a moment there where he was not too happy about his own race team’s performance on the weekend,” Rosberg added. “Because of course where they finished, fifth and sixth, miles behind Ferrari and Red Bull is not really the goal.

“So I think Toto was just a bit down there and that made his answer a bit darker and not quite as gracious. Not quite as gracious as perhaps he would normally be because I think the right answer would have been hats off and respect to Red Bull for their achievements.”