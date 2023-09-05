Ever since he controversially missed out on a record eighth drivers’ crown at the 2021 Abu Dhabi Grand Prix, Hamilton has been forced to watch Max Verstappen dominate F1.

The seven-time world champion has failed to win a race since his defeat to Verstappen and has claimed just one pole position amid Mercedes’ struggles for competitiveness following a regulation overhaul at the start of 2022.

Hamilton has just signed a new two-year contract with Mercedes that will keep him in F1 beyond his 40th birthday, a decision he said was motivated by the fact he has “unfinished business” in F1.

But three-time world champion Stewart has major doubts that Hamilton will be able to achieve his ambition.

“First of all, Lewis is one of the best to ever drive in Formula 1,” Stewart told German publication Bild.

“But the truth is that in the last decade he competed with Mercedes for a team that was virtually out of competition.

“During this time, Lewis only had one real competitor: his respective teammate. Except for 2016, he always emerged victorious from the duel.

“And then he lost to Nico Rosberg. With respect: a good driver, but not the most talented in the world.

“But Rosberg was hungry and had the absolute will to become world champion. Lewis no longer has that hunger.

“Because of that – and because the car is no longer quite as powerful – he has serious problems.”

Stewart added: “That [eighth title] also depends on Mercedes. It's not impossible, but I still don't think he'll be able to do it.

“And I don't think - despite the rumours about Ferrari - that he will change teams again.”

Despite the difficulties Mercedes have faced over the past two seasons, Hamilton still believes the German manufacturer can re-establish themselves as front-runners.

"The goal is simple," he said. "Setting the target is simple, but achieving it is not. Just making sure you are performing every weekend.

"I still feel like I can improve every weekend. That's what I love about this sport - you will never reach perfection but the pursuit of perfection is about one of the best things you can do.

“If it's not next year, we will continue to work through it, but I truly believe that if it's not next year it will be the year after.”