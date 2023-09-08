Lando Norris lauds F1 teammate Oscar Piastri as ‘one of the best rookies to come into F1'
Lando Norris has heaped praise on McLaren teammate Oscar Piastri, labelling him as one of the best rookies to come into F1.
After a quiet start, Piastri has impressed particularly since McLaren’s major upgrade at the Austrian Grand Prix.
Piastri ran well at the British Grand Prix, with an untimely Safety Car costing him a maiden podium finish.
He led the sprint race at Spa-Francorchamps before finishing second behind Max Verstappen.
Norris was quick to praise Piastri but quipped that his own involvement has been a key factor.
“I obviously played a huge role, no, he’s developed a decent amount but he started off on probably one of the best baselines a rookie’s ever started off on coming into F1,” Norris said at Monza.
“So I think he’s made a good amount of development, but the better thing is just how he started from the first race weekend itself.
“I don’t know how much of a part I played, that’s a question for him.
“I believe it played a part of course, because he looks at my data every weekend and he sees everything that I do, the ways that I work on and off the track. But he doesn’t need a lot.”
McLaren currently sit fifth in the F1 2023 constructors’ championship.