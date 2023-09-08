After a quiet start, Piastri has impressed particularly since McLaren’s major upgrade at the Austrian Grand Prix.

Piastri ran well at the British Grand Prix, with an untimely Safety Car costing him a maiden podium finish.

How Ferrari Tried to Win at Monza Video of How Ferrari Tried to Win at Monza

He led the sprint race at Spa-Francorchamps before finishing second behind Max Verstappen.

Norris was quick to praise Piastri but quipped that his own involvement has been a key factor.

“I obviously played a huge role, no, he’s developed a decent amount but he started off on probably one of the best baselines a rookie’s ever started off on coming into F1,” Norris said at Monza.

“So I think he’s made a good amount of development, but the better thing is just how he started from the first race weekend itself.

“I don’t know how much of a part I played, that’s a question for him.

“I believe it played a part of course, because he looks at my data every weekend and he sees everything that I do, the ways that I work on and off the track. But he doesn’t need a lot.”

McLaren currently sit fifth in the F1 2023 constructors’ championship.