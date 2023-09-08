Hamilton caused a stir, amid Verstappen’s record-breaking 10th grand prix win in a row, claiming that his teammates are better than his rival’s.

Button, the 2009 F1 champion, is one of Hamilton’s most esteemed former teammates.

“I think Lewis has had some very tough teammates,” he said to Sky.

“He’s had world champions as teammates, whereas Max hasn’t.

“But, for me, I would be more fearful going up against Max in the same car.

“Because the car is designed around his style. Or, he can drive the car that Adrian Newey gives him.

“Newey gives him a car and says ‘this is the quickest car in the world, if you take away front downforce, it’s going to go slower but will be easier to drive’.

“Max is like ‘I have to drive how you’ve made the car, as quick as I can’.

“He’s very good at that. A lot of drivers struggle to compete with that.

“It’s a long answer but it’s a difficult one.

“I think Lewis has had more difficult teammates but I also wouldn’t want to go up against Max.

“They are all unbelievable drivers, the best in the world, some of the best ever in F1.

“I wish there was more competition at the front. Between Max, Lewis, Fernando - those are the ones who stand out.

“But it’s not the way in F1, it’s a technology race. And Red Bull? Fair play to them, they’re doing the better job right now.”

Hamilton originally claimed: “All my team-mates have been stronger than the team-mates that Max has had.

"These guys have all been very consistent, and Max has not raced against anyone like that.”

Verstappen labelled Hamilton “jealous”.

Nico Rosberg, who beat Hamilton to the F1 title when they were together at Mercedes, previously chimed in: “He had three world champions as team-mates. That says a lot, doesn’t it? So I do think it’s correct.

“Nevertheless, it’s not really that relevant because we all know how amazingly awesome Max is driving.

“Max is going very strongly towards that same level as Hamilton, Michael Schumacher, Ayrton Senna. He’s gonna be one of those closely almost top-five greats.”