Sebastian Vettel clings to “possibility” of Mick Schumacher 2024 F1 comeback

Schumacher is currently Mercedes’ third driver - and has earned praise for his simulation work which has aided Lewis Hamilton and George Russell - but he’s eyeing a 2024 comeback.

Vettel, who was a protege of Mick’s father Michael Schumacher and has since taken Mick under his own wing, is sticking by him.

"The situation is difficult at the moment,” Vettel told Sky.

“There is perhaps still a single cockpit and at the moment it is not that easy or rather difficult to get in there and slide in.

“But there is always some possibility.

"I think it's important that things continue in a certain way for him next year.

“That he continues to work on the second chance.

“From a German perspective it's essential, it's not just the biggest young talent, but perhaps even the only one at the moment."

The possibilities are at AlphaTauri, Alfa Romeo and Williams.

AlphaTauri brought back Daniel Ricciardo only to lose him to injury (his contract expires at the end of this season but they are likely to want him to stay despite Liam Lawson’s emergence).

Alfa Romeo are reportedly pondering replacing Zhou Guanyu with Theo Pourchaire.

Logan Sargeant is under pressure at Williams after a point-less rookie season so far.