Toto Wolff warns that F1 must not become “scripted content” like WWE wrestling

Red Bull are currently riding high in one of F1’s best-ever seasons - they have won all 15 grands prix in 2023, and Max Verstappen is cruising to a third consecutive championship.

But Mercedes team principal Wolff does not advocate for new rules which would slow down dominant teams, and enable others to catch up.

"As a team principal, I don't want to jump on the bandwagon that others have done of saying 'we need to change the regulations because we can't continue with the dominance of a team'," Wolff said.

"If a team dominates in the way Max has done with Red Bull? Fair dues. This is a meritocracy.

"As long as you comply with the regulations - technical, sporting and financial - you just need to say 'well done'.

"It's up to us to catch up. If that takes a long time, then it takes a long time.”

Wolff’s Mercedes were previously the top team in F1, as Lewis Hamilton won his joint-record seventh championship.

"I remember people crying foul, when it was us," Wolff said.

"Entertainment follows the sport, not the other way around.

"You can't be WWE, scripted content. We don't want scripted content."