Norris is tied to McLaren for next season but remains one of the hottest properties on the current grid, tipped by many experts as a future champion.

Red Bull are rumoured to be fans of Norris’, but the lure of the best car in the sport might not work out as easily as expected, Button has warned.

“The issue is, you have to beat the best to be a world champion,” Button told Sky.

“That was the thing for me when I left Brawn, I had to go to McLaren because I needed to race against Lewis Hamilton who was regarded as the best.

“That’s what he’s got to decide.

“If he’s clever he’ll decide on a car that suits his style.

“We’ve seen that the Red Bull doesn’t suit a lot of drivers, apart from Max.

It’s not an easy decision for him.

“He’s not in a car that can win right now, and it probably won’t next year either, I don’t think.

“He’s got to look elsewhere for 2025 or he puts his trust in McLaren.

“They’ve won races, they’ve won championships, it can come back around.

“As long as he can see the future, see that they’re in a good place as a team, and it gives him confidence, stay there!

“If not, go and fight Max Verstappen in his own team - but that’s a hard one.”

Verstappen is on the cusp of a third consecutive F1 championship and is building a legacy which is already being compared to Hamilton’s and Michael Schumacher’s.

His Adrian Newey-designed car is perfectly tailored to him, but Red Bull have seen many other talented drivers come and go as they fail to keep pace with Verstappen.

Sergio Perez remains under intense pressure and his contract runs through next year, potentially opening a coveted spot for 2025.