AlphaTauri to follow Red Bull philosophy with ‘big’ Singapore upgrade

Red Bull have utterly dominated the 2023 season with their unbeaten RB19 winning all 14 races - a streak that has included Max Verstappen’s record-breaking 10 successive victories.

And sister team AlphaTauri are set to become the latest team to take inspiration from Red Bull’s successful car design, according to CEO Peter Bayer.

“There are no quick gains,” Bayer told PlanetF1.

“I mean, this year, we’ve seen some amazing changes in the results scheme, when suddenly Aston Martin popped up, and then suddenly McLaren popped up.

“I think that’s really down to the fact that they all understood that what Red Bull Racing did in terms of design philosophy is the right one with this new downforce element which everybody is following.

“We actually have a big upgrade coming for Singapore, which will follow the same philosophy so everybody’s closing in on that and then I think next year will be extremely close.”

AlphaTauri, who currently sat last in the F1 constructors’ championship, are set to have a major rebrand for the 2024 season, including a name change.

A closer technical collaboration with the reigning world champions is also on the cards, something Bayer admitted AlphaTauri are looking to “exploit”.

“With the cost cap, and the technical regulations, you almost can’t be like a sister or brother team – you have to be a Formula 1 team,” Bayer explained.

“We need to grow through that process of growing up, going through adolescence, and start walking on our own feet. Obviously not in contradiction with getting support from our family, and I think that’s really what we’re also supposed to achieve.

“That’s what we want to achieve, we can still exploit the technical collaboration because we haven’t done that in the past.

“It’s well known by now, but, if you think about the importance of the suspension nowadays, and that we’re not using the suspension – which we are allowed to use – it simply was a mistake.”