Massa’s lawyers hope Hamilton will support 2008 F1 title case

The former Ferrari driver is taking legal action against F1 bosses and is seeking compensation resulting from the ‘Crashgate’ scandal that he and his lawyers claim cost him the 2008 world championship.

Massa lost out on the 2008 title by a single point to McLaren’s Hamilton, with Renault’s fixing of that year’s Singapore Grand Prix costing him vital points.

It marked the first of seven world championships that Hamilton has won throughout his career.

The Brazilian’s legal representation hope that Hamilton will ultimately support his former title rival’s bid to overturn the outcome of that year’s world championship.

"He is an important ambassador for the sport and has always defended sporting integrity,” Bernardo Viana, a partner at law firm Vieira Rezende Advogados, told Reuters.

“He is an honorary Brazilian citizen and very well liked by Brazilians, so I hope he will support us.

"We have absolutely nothing against Hamilton.”

Massa has maintained that he is focused on seeking “justice for the sport” rather than the “tens of millions of dollars” in financial losses.

Viana revealed that Massa’s legal team have pushed back the deadline for F1 and governing body the FIA to respond to an eight-page Letter Before Claim until mid-October.

"The ball is on their court, we've been waiting for their response,” he added.

"They asked for more time, until mid-October, and in good faith we have agreed to that.”

Massa's legal action was prompted by former F1 supremo Bernie Ecclestone's stunning admission that he and then FIA president Max Mosley were aware that Nelson Piquet Jr had crashed deliberately in Singapore.

Ecclestone has since said he has no recollection of giving the interview.