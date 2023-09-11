The Brazilian reportedly recently turned down an IndyCar test invite from Ed Carpenter, suggesting that he is looking to keep his F1 dream alive, according to a report by Formu1a.uno.

Drugovich is believed to be on the Andretti Formula E team’s list of potential options for next season, while he has also emerged in the frame for a seat at Alfa Romeo.

Valtteri Bottas is under contract at Alfa Romeo for 2024 but there is some uncertainty surrounding the future of his teammate Zhou Guanyu.

Reigning Formula 2 champion and current Aston Martin reserve Drugovich is well backed financially by his sponsors.

Despite facing competition from both Drugovich and F2 points leader Theo Pourchaire, Zhou is confident about retaining his seat.

“It's a little bit [more] delayed than I expected. But I think it’s just due to me, together with Alfa Romeo, trying to figure out these final details,” Zhou said.

“In terms of, let's say, ‘Why don't you sign?’ I still have no answer to that. But we're definitely talking more into that and getting more close to being done.

“I'm happy to be together, spending more and more years together with this team. The future is bright for where the team is heading.”

He added: “At the minute [Alfa] is the priority. There's not a lot of seats that's available. I'm very keen on staying where I am.”

There could also be a seat up for grabs alongside Alex Albon at Williams, with F1 rookie Logan Sargeant facing increasing pressure to prove he deserves to hold onto his seat for a second campaign.