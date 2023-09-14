Zhou, who is the first and only Chinese driver to race in F1, will continue with the Hinwil-based outfit for a third season alongside Bottas, who was already signed up for next year.

The 24-year-old currently sits 16th in the drivers’ championship and is just two points behind Bottas.

There had been suggestions that Zhou could lose his Alfa Romeo seat due to a lack of funding, with the likes of Felipe Drugovich and Sauber junior Theo Pourchaire linked as possible replacements.

Pourchaire, who leads the Formula 2 championship heading into the final round, has been confirmed as Alfa Romeo’s reserve driver for next season.

“Signing again with the team is always a great feeling, especially when we know how things are shaping up,” Zhou said.

“I am proud to be part of Alfa Romeo F1 Team Stake and grateful for their trust: I have been working extremely hard since day one and there is an incredible level of motivation to keep doing so every day forward.

“My relationship with Valtteri is really good, and we are working closely together and with the team to push everyone forward.”

Confirmation of Zhou’s contract renewal means he will take part in his home race when the Chinese Grand Prix returns after a three-year hiatus due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

“I am also very excited about the opportunity to finally race with my team in China, in front of my home crowd,” he added.

“It will be a great moment and I’m proud to be able to share it with all those who have supported me.”

Alfa Romeo team representative Alessandro Alunni Bravi said: “The decision to continue our journey with our driver line-up unchanged is testament to the investment we have made in our project.

“Nothing in Formula One changes overnight, and we have taken a conscious decision to focus on stability and to keep building our team up together as we embark on an important period of transition.

“Valtteri and Zhou are drivers of known talent and skill and they work really well together: they are well-matched and can push each other. Valtteri has taken a real leader’s role within the team, pushing us all to give our best; Zhou has made impressive steps forward in the last two years and we expect him to continue on this trajectory in 2024.

“Now the baton is back to us – we have to give both drivers a good car and put them in the best conditions to perform.”