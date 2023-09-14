The Australian was forced to miss both the Dutch and Italian Grands Prix after sustaining a broken metacarpal in his left hand during a crash in practice at Zandvoort.

Liam Lawson has been standing in for Ricciardo at AlphaTauri since and will continue to deputise in Singapore.

AlphaTauri confirmed ahead of the weekend that Ricciardo will be present with the team in Singapore “only for engineering purposes”.

Eight-time grand prix winner Ricciardo was pictured in the Marina Bay circuit paddock on Thursday, with his left hand still in a bandage.

Red Bull team principal Christian Horner said after Monza it is unlikely that Ricciardo will return to action before the Qatar Grand Prix on October 8.