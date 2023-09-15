The 21-year-old has been substituted in for Daniel Ricciardo since the Dutch Grand Prix, where the Australian broke his wrist in a free practice shunt.

As Ricciardo continues his recovery, it’s not yet known when he will be fit to step back into the AlphaTauri. While he has been seen in the paddock this weekend, it will be Lawson who remains behind the wheel for the time being.

In his two appearances at Zandvoort and Monza, Lawson has made a solid account of himself so far, keeping pace with more experienced teammate Yuki Tsunoda - who has also put in solid performances this season.

Now, Lawson is eyeing a full-time F1 seat for 2024: “I think now that… I’d say now that I’ve had a taste, it’s definitely something I’ve fallen in love with and I don’t think I can settle for anything less.”

With three not going into two, the Red Bull sister team face a major headache as to who to leave on the sidelines next year out of Tsunoda, Ricciardo and Lawson.

While AlphaTauri is typically suited to younger drivers like Lawson and Tsunoda, the experience and potential development 8-time race winner Ricciardo could bring to the struggling team may be invaluable.

“I think it’s just making the most of the situation now,” added Lawson. “I guess we see what happens. It’s obviously very rare that you get an opportunity to drive in F1 and I have it now, so it’s just making the most of it.”

The New Zealander has driven his fair share of racing series, including DTM, Formula 2 and most recently the Japanese Super Formula. While he has thoroughly impressed in every category up to now, it would appear he feels ready to take to the pinnacle of motorsport in F1.

With Alfa Romeo keeping faith in Zhou Guanyu, it leaves just Logan Sargeant’s Williams seat in doubt outside of the AlphaTauri set up. Time will tell which driver will be unfortunate to miss out on a 2024 drive.