Prompted by an interview given by Bernie Ecclestone earlier this year, former Ferrari driver Massa has started a legal process against F1 and the FIA related to the impact the Singapore Grand Prix ‘Crashgate’ scandal had on the outcome of that year’s world title.

Has Lewis Hamilton or Max Verstappen Had Better Teammates? Video of Has Lewis Hamilton or Max Verstappen Had Better Teammates?

Massa missed out on the world championship to McLaren’s Lewis Hamilton by a single point and claims the fixing of the race in Singapore by Renault ultimately cost him the title.

Last week, Massa’s legal representation said they hoped that Hamilton would support the Brazilian’s bid to effectively strip him of his first drivers’ crown in the interests of sporting integrity.

Speaking at this weekend’s Singapore Grand Prix, Mercedes boss Wolff said the outcome of Massa’s lawsuit will “set a precedent” for F1.

“Well, [it’s] interesting to follow,” Wolff said.

“Clearly not something that anybody saw coming. The rules are pretty clear in Formula 1. There’s a civil case behind it. It will certainly set a precedent, whatever it is.

“We’re looking from the sidelines with curiosity.”

Mercedes opted not to appeal the result of the 2021 Abu Dhabi Grand Prix after Hamilton was controversially denied the chance to win a record eighth title by Max Verstappen.

Verstappen clinched both the race victory and the championship after then FIA race director Michael Masi mishandled a late Safety Car period by ignoring two parts of the regulations to force a final-lap restart.

Wolff avoided giving a firm answer when asked if Massa’s legal action may prompt Mercedes to reopen the case surrounding Abu Dhabi 2021.

“The FIA commented on the 2021 race with a clear statement, so that’s why we are looking at it with interest,” he responded.