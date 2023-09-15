Schumacher hoped an opening in F1 would be possible for 2024 after a season on the sidelines as Mercedes’ third driver.

However, currently, there’s only one vacancy at Williams, with Logan Sargeant’s future unclear.

According to Motorsport Aktuell, as referenced by BILD, Schumacher is exploring options outside of F1, mostly notably WEC.

Alpine are interested in signing Schumacher for their Hypercar project to compete in the Le Mans 24 Hours.

Alpine sporting director Bruno Famin has reportedly contacted Sabine Kehm, Schumacher’s manager.

It seems that a switch to Alpine and WEC is the German’s ‘Plan B’ option.

‘Plan A’ remains F1 with Williams his only chance of returning to the grid in 2024.

Williams boss James Vowles has called on Sargeant to make notable improvements in the final part of the season.

If he doesn’t, it could be a chance for Schumacher to return.