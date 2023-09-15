Ferrari continued to be the team to beat at the Marina Bay Street Circuit after a 1-2 finish in the opening session.

Sainz and Leclerc traded best times throughout the first 30 minutes of running.

Leclerc looked like he was going to take top spot, going two-tenths clear of Sainz heading into the final sector, before making a mistake.

This put Sainz top of the pile, with less than a tenth between the two Ferrari drivers.

Based on Friday, they’re the favourites for pole, particularly as Red Bull’s one-lap pace was unimpressive in FP2.

Sergio Perez was the lead Red Bull in seventh, 0.692s down on Sainz’s top time, while Max Verstappen - who has never won in Singapore - was only eighth.

Red Bull’s difficulties were evident by Perez’s radio message during FP2.

He said: "It's just not coming mate. Every braking zone I feel like I’m gonna crash. The rear is just stepping out massively.”

In terms of Ferrari’s nearest challenger, Mercedes’ George Russell was 0.235s down in third.

Fernando Alonso was a strong fourth ahead of Lewis Hamilton and Lando Norris.

Kevin Magnussen and Valtteri Bottas finished behind the two Red Bulls as they rounded out the top 10.