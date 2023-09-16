Reigning world champion Max Verstappen, who faces two investigations for a pair of potential impeding incidents, was knocked out by AlphaTauri’s Liam Lawson.

Grand Prix Foundations: Street Tracks in F1 Video of Grand Prix Foundations: Street Tracks in F1

Teammate Sergio Perez spun on his final lap and was unable to improve, leaving him only 13th.

Meanwhile, Verstappen will start no higher than 11th.

The Dutchman’s day could get even worse if he is penalised for a pitlane impeding incident in the first part of qualifying, while he also appeared to block Yuki Tsunoda in Q2.