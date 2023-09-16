F1 Singapore GP: Red Bull suffer double elimination in Q2 as Liam Lawson dumps out Max Verstappen
Red Bull have suffered a shock double elimination in the second part of qualifying at the F1 Singapore Grand Prix.
Reigning world champion Max Verstappen, who faces two investigations for a pair of potential impeding incidents, was knocked out by AlphaTauri’s Liam Lawson.
Teammate Sergio Perez spun on his final lap and was unable to improve, leaving him only 13th.
Meanwhile, Verstappen will start no higher than 11th.
The Dutchman’s day could get even worse if he is penalised for a pitlane impeding incident in the first part of qualifying, while he also appeared to block Yuki Tsunoda in Q2.