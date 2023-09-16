Verstappen was a surprise Q2 exit at the Marina Bay Street Circuit, confirming Red Bull’s struggles in Friday practice were legitimate.

Teammate Sergio Perez also failed to make it through meaning both Red Bulls failed to make the top 10 for the first time since the 2018 Russian Grand Prix.

Things could get worse for Verstappen as he’s under investigation for several impeding offences in qualifying.

Speaking to Sky after qualifying, Verstappen said: “I knew that it was always going to be tough to put it on pole, but this, I didn’t expect.

“I think throughout the weekend we’ve been struggling. FP3 wasn’t too bad but then we tried a few more things on the car in qualifying and then I think tipped it over where it became undriveable again, the car was massively bottoming out in the big braking zones and all the time if I wanted to brake late and hard my front wheels were getting unloaded that bad.

“Like I said on the radio, a shocking experience and then trying to lean on the car a bit in the low-speed I was constantly sliding, no traction. Just really difficult to drive.”

Verstappen dismissed the idea of recovering to finish on the podium on Sunday.

“No, no. For sure not,” he added. “I think anyway here’s it’s much less about having a good race car. It’s a bit like Monaco you put it all on qualifying.

“Even if you have deg, people won't really pass you because I think the tyre wear is not that high. It will be a long, tough afternoon.

“Hopefully not too many Safety Cars and the race will be quite short.”