Lance Stroll given all-clear by medics after huge qualifying crash at F1 Singapore Grand Prix
Lance Stroll has been given the all-clear following a trip to the medical centre after his massive crash in F1 Singapore Grand Prix qualifying.
The Aston Martin driver lost control of his car coming out of the final corner before slamming into the barriers in what was a violent impact.
Stroll’s front-end was largely destroyed in the scary-looking crash but he emerged from the accident unscathed.
The Canadian immediately headed to the medical centre for precautionary checks, with Aston Martin confirming he has been cleared and released.
Stroll will line-up 20th and last for Sunday’s Singapore Grand Prix.