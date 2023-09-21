Schumacher’s Red Bull/AlphaTauri driver claim would spell bad news for Perez

Perez is contracted to Red Bull for 2024 and team principal Christian Horner has repeatedly insisted that the Mexican will keep his drive next year despite suggestions he could be replaced after an inconsistent 2023 campaign.

But Schumacher, the brother of F1 legend Michael, believes it is “clear” that Red Bull should swap out Perez for Ricciardo.

"I believe the answer is relatively clear," Schumacher told Formel1.de on YouTube.

"I mean, even this weekend, I believe for me, the issue of Perez at the end of the season is settled. I think he knows that himself.

“For me, Ricciardo at Red Bull next year is the simplest and most logical decision.”

Restoring Ricciardo to the senior team alongside Max Verstappen would also solve Red Bull’s dilemma about AlphaTauri’s driver line-up, Schumacher says.

And Schumacher reckons Liam Lawson and Yuki Tsunoda should drive for Red Bull’s sister team next season.

"Dr. Marko is fortunate that Liam Lawson is doing such a great job. He’s been thrown into the deep end and has consistently delivered,” he explained.

"He made no mistakes on the challenging Singapore circuit and scored points. So, in that regard, I can imagine that he'll be confirmed for next year at AlphaTauri, alongside Tsunoda.”

The German added: “Lawson and Tsunoda represent what AlphaTauri is, a junior team.

"Especially what AlphaTauri should be for Red Bull and their junior program. Essentially, it's the learning room for future Formula 1 or Red Bull drivers.”